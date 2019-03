November 20 - November 21, 2019

Calle Paseo de las Artes 1531-B, Josefa Vergara, 76090 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico

Meximold is an ideal platform for Mexican Injection Molding Plastics Processors looking for a focused live event to source equipment and tooling suppliers, and for machine shops to either convert or excel in tooling production.

Visit event's website