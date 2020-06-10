June 09 - June 10, 2020

1 Theatre Ln, Brampton, ON L6V 0A3

Explore all facets of flexible and hybrid electronics (FHE), including flexible, 2D and 3D printable, wearable, stretchable, smart textiles and flex-integrated circuit technologies, software, and applications at CPES2020. CPES2020 will provide valuable networking, technical updates, and ecosystem updates needed to commercialize FHE in IoT devices and other products.

