LASYS 2020

June 16 - June 18, 2020

Messepiazza 1, 70629 Stuttgart, Germany

From 16 to 18 June 2020, LASYS will become the international meeting point of the laser material processing industry for the seventh time already. With its consistent focus on system solutions in laser material processing it has clearly positioned itself as a user trade fair. LASYS is the ideal platform for special applications, new fields of application, as well as industry trends and innovations.

Exhibitors will present the complete range of laser applications in the various sectors of manufacturing to the international specialist public.

