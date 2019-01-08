January 05 - January 08, 2019

Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

ArabPlast 2019, the biggest plastics, petrochemicals and rubber industry exhibition in the Mena region, is set to bring together key players and experts in the sector from around the world in Dubai in early January. The previous edition of ArabPlast had seen participation by 906 exhibitors from 41 countries and 27,268 visitors from 119 countries.

Arabplast is also ranked as No. 1 show in the region in plastics, petrochemicals and rubber industry. On display at Arabplast 2019 are new products and technologies in injection moulding, blow moulding, wrapping and packaging, pre and post plastic processing techniques as well as raw materials, such as additives and polymers.

The show covers a wide spectrum of plastic machinery, plastic/rubber processing technology, pre and post-processing systems, plastic packaging technology, injection moulding, blow moulding, wrapping technology, extrusions, chemicals and additives, semi-finished goods, engineering plastics and plastic products.

