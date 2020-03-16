Canada closing border to most non-residents, exempts U.S. citizens

March 16, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Canada will close its border to most non-residents as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the country and the world, Prime Minister Trudeau announced on March 16.

In an appearance before reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau declared that only Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be permitted to enter the country, with exemptions being granted for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of citizens and, “at this time,” U.S. citizens.

“As the virus continues its spread, we’ve decided to take increasingly aggressive steps to keep you and your family safe,” he said during his press conference.

The restrictions come into effect March 18, and do not apply to Americans due to the many close connections bewteen Canada and the U.S.

Trudeau also said that Canadians travelling or visiting outside the country need to come home immediately, and that the federal government is establishing a fund to help people who are finding it financially difficult to arrange travel home in the face of soaring ticket prices.

Travellers still must isolate themselves for 14 days after they arrive.

The government is also restricting overseas flights to just four airports in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, and mandating airlines to screen passengers for symptoms of the virus before allowing anyone to board a plane.

Trudeau also acknowledged that the “economic impact” of the virus is “shifting hourly” and announced an additional $10 billion to back Canadian businesses.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada more than doubled since March 13, including 32 new confirmed cases in Ontario on March 16.