Recycler, rotomolder Fibertech appoints new COO

March 15, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Industrial plastics recycler Fibertech Inc. has named Brent Rasche as its new chief operating officer (COO).

Prior to joining Elberfeld, Ind.-based Fibertech, Rasche worked for injection molder SRG Global in various roles, most recently as vice president, North America.

Fibertech provides plastic rotational molding and manufactures many different types of plastic products, spanning a range of industries.

Fibertech’s industrial plastic recycling services involve taking bulk industrial scrap plastic and turning it into durable material handling products, primarily through rotation molding.