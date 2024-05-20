Pro‑Pals gets funding to reintegrate post‑consumer plastics

The Laval, Que.-based company is getting financial assistance from CED to increase production capacity and environmental performance.

Laval, Que.-based flexible packaging supplier Pro‑Pals Industries Ltd. is receiving $1 million in financial assistance from Canada’s federal government to increase its production capacity, competitiveness, and environmental performance by expanding its current facilities.

The repayable contribution from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), which was announced on May 13, will also enable Pro-Pals to acquire and install digital equipment for plastic production and recycling such as extruders, a cooling system, a cutting system, a sorting robot, silos, and production software.

“Pro‑Pals…has taken up the challenge to integrate the collection, oversorting, recycling, and reuse of post-consumer polyethylene film (#4) into our operations,” said Ludovic Leplatois, Pro-Pals’ vice president, technologies and innovations. “This is a wonderful concrete example of what can be called the ‘expanded responsibility of the packaging supplier.’”

Founded in 1978, Pro‑Pals manufactures flexible plastic packaging for the food, pharmaceutical, horticultural, construction and other industries.