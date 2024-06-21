Canadian Plastics

Magna awarded reconfigurable seating business with Chinese OEM

Canadian Plastics   

Automotive Canadian Plastics

The system offers two rows of seats on long rails with a fully rotating front row.

Photo Credit: Magna International Inc.

Automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. has received its first awarded contract to deliver a reconfigurable seating system to a Chinese OEM.

According to Aurora, Ont.-based Magna, the technology offers fully rotating front seats paired with long rails, enabling a flexible layout for more in-cabin space – the integration of power swivel seats with nearly two meters of power long rails, shared by front and rear rows and the centre console, creates a 270-degree rotation of both the driver and front passenger seats. “This configuration also increases the seat track articulation distance of both front and rear seats, resulting in a more versatile and adaptable seating arrangement to offer a tailored in-cabin experience,” company officials said.

Additionally, the seats are equipped with an integrated seat belt designed to better cope with the strength and adjustment requirements in complex scenarios. A universal magnetic interface on the back of the seat can be connected to different external devices, which not only expands the functionality of the seat, but also provides a basis for entertainment experience.

“By applying innovative technology based on customer-defined scenarios, [we were] able to localize application updates for the reconfigurable seating system, such as parenting, long-distance travel, camping, and storage, to unlock more possibilities of the in-cabin space,” Magna said.

Advertisement

The reconfigurable seating system will be manufactured at a Magna facility in China, with mass production for the Chinese market scheduled to start in Q4 2024.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Magna to acquire majority ownership of Chinese seating supplier
Magna collaborates with new Chinese automaker NIO on vehicle launch
Magna breaks ground on new seating plant in Ohio
Magna opens new seating headquarters in Michigan