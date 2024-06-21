Magna awarded reconfigurable seating business with Chinese OEM

Automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. has received its first awarded contract to deliver a reconfigurable seating system to a Chinese OEM.

According to Aurora, Ont.-based Magna, the technology offers fully rotating front seats paired with long rails, enabling a flexible layout for more in-cabin space – the integration of power swivel seats with nearly two meters of power long rails, shared by front and rear rows and the centre console, creates a 270-degree rotation of both the driver and front passenger seats. “This configuration also increases the seat track articulation distance of both front and rear seats, resulting in a more versatile and adaptable seating arrangement to offer a tailored in-cabin experience,” company officials said.

Additionally, the seats are equipped with an integrated seat belt designed to better cope with the strength and adjustment requirements in complex scenarios. A universal magnetic interface on the back of the seat can be connected to different external devices, which not only expands the functionality of the seat, but also provides a basis for entertainment experience.

“By applying innovative technology based on customer-defined scenarios, [we were] able to localize application updates for the reconfigurable seating system, such as parenting, long-distance travel, camping, and storage, to unlock more possibilities of the in-cabin space,” Magna said.

The reconfigurable seating system will be manufactured at a Magna facility in China, with mass production for the Chinese market scheduled to start in Q4 2024.