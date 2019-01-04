Revere Plastics buys assets of auto parts molder Sur-Flo

January 4, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

U.S.-based injection molder Revere Plastics Systems LLC has acquired what it calls “certain operations and assets” of the Fraser, Mich. facility of Sur-Flo Plastics & Engineering, Inc., a manufacturer of large tonnage plastic injection molded parts and assemblies.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Revere said it has hired the facility’s employees and will continue to serve the facility’s existing customer base.

The acquired Fraser operation has 35 injection molding presses ranging from 45 to 3,300 tons, as well as other equipment enabling a variety of value-added secondary operations such as post-mold assembly and vibration welding. The Fraser operation currently serves automotive OEM and Tier 1 customers nationwide, making exterior and interior products including fascia bracket systems, radiator and front grille support systems, ornamental exterior appliques, underbody splash, and aero shields and MIC interior components.

The acquisition will grow Novi, Mich.-based Revere’s manufacturing footprint from four to five locations throughout North America. Revere’s other manufacturing facilities are located in Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, and in Brampton, Ont.

“We are excited to integrate our complimentary capabilities and invest in the Fraser operation including adding additional engineering support,” Revere’s CEO Glen Fish said. “We plan to continue executing our growth strategy through future acquisitions.”