Broome joins Plastics Industry Association as business development director

September 26, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Plastics industry association veteran Russell Broome, who left the Society of Plastics Engineers where he was managing director, has joined the Washington, DC-based Plastics Industry Association as senior director of business development.

Broome will manage, direct and lead the trade association’s membership sales and functions.

“Joining [the Plastics Industry Association] really answers the passion I have for the plastics industry,” Broome said in a statement. “I’m dedicated to shaping the next generation of industry leaders and now I will have the opportunity to work even closer with the innovative companies looking to employ them.”

In his most recent position, Broome was managing director at the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) for three years where he was responsible for their North American operations. Broome’s relationship with SPE dates back more than two decades when he started as a student member in 1992. After years of membership and volunteering, Broome was elected president of the organization in 2011.

“The skills gap and a shortage of workers are big problems for our industry right now,” said Plastics Industry Association president and CEO Bill Carteaux. “Russ Broome’s passion for educating the next generation of plastics professionals will be valuable as we continue to recruit more young people into our industry’s workforce and into [our] membership.”