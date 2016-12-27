Berry Plastics names new head of consumer packaging

December 27, 2016 by Canadian Plastics

Evansville, Ind.-based packaging supplier Berry Plastics Group Inc. has named Jean-Marc Galvez as president of its consumer packaging division.

Galvez succeeds Tom Salmon in that post. Salmon was appointed as Berry Plastics’ president and chief operating officer effective October 3, 2016.

“I look forward to working closely with Jean-Marc as Berry Plastics continues to build upon its strong North American Consumer Packaging business and implements strategic initiatives to increase the business’s global presence,” Salmon said in a statement.

Galvez currently is president for Europe, Middle East, India and Africa in Berry’s health, hygiene and specialties division. He holds a master’s and bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie in Monpellier, France.

Berry Plastics reported net sales of US$6.5 billion in fiscal 2016.