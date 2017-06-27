Ontario bottler Salbro acquired by TricorBraun

June 27, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Salbro Bottle Inc., a Woodbridge, Ont.-based manufacturer of plastic and glass containers and closures, has been purchased by St. Louis-based packaging firm TricorBraun.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Salbro operates out of its Woodbridge headquarters and a facility in nearby Vaughan, Ont. The company also has a presence in Montreal and St. John’s, Newfoundland.

“[Salbro] is big enough to handle anyone’s order, but we’re also flexible enough to be able to react and adapt to the customer’s needs quickly,” said Paul Saltz, Salbro’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Being part of TricorBraun will help us expand that approach.”

For TricorBraun, meanwhile, the purchase will allow it to better serve its Canadian customers, the firm said.

In addition to its St. Louis facility, TricorBraun also has operations in Mexico, England, China, Hong Kong and India, producing glass and plastic containers, closures, dispensers, and tubes.