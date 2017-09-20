CPIA hands out 2017 leadership awards

September 20, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

The Canadian Plastics Industry Association handed out its 2017 leadership awards at a dinner and award ceremony in Toronto on Sept. 19.

The award categories and the 2017 award winners are:

YOUNG LEADER AWARD

This award is for individuals is intended to showcase inspirational and dedicated young leaders (under 40) who demonstrate leadership in plastics businesses (running a company or division), innovation or technical leadership and/or sustainability efforts (corporate or community). The winners are Jocelyn Doucet of Pyrowave and Amalia Gil of GreenMantra Technologies.

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

This award honours individuals or organizations who have contributed to the sustainability of the Canadian plastics industry in an environmental, social or economic manner, including post-use plastics recovery. Winners are Allen Langdon of Recycle BC and GreenMantra Technologies.

INNOVATOR AWARD

This award honours individuals or organizations who have contributed to the advancement of the Canadian plastics industry in the areas of materials, products, process/technology, or marketing/communications. The winners are Robert Clare and Alexei Kazakov of NOVA Chemicals, and Perry Rizzo of Smart Attend.

CANPLAST AWARDS

CanPlast awards honour individuals who contribute their time, energy and expertise to improving the competitive and environmental performance of the Canadian plastics industry. The winner is Gerry Maldoff of Hymopack Ltd.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This award honours individuals who have made outstanding achievements and contributed enduring legacies to the Canadian plastics industry and to the community at large. This year’s winners are Tim Bean of Imperial Oil Ltd., Denis Cloutier of Poly Expert, Roy Ferguson of Chantler Packages Inc., John Pelliccione of Gracious Living Corporation, and Dwarka Paul Persaud of Norwich Plastics.

LEADER OF THE YEAR

The Leader of the Year award is meant to honour individuals who are widely recognized as having made important contributions to their businesses, to their communities and to the Canadian plastics industry. They currently own or manage successful and innovative businesses in the plastics sector, have continually used their knowledge and influence to improve the competitive and environmental performance of this industry, and contribute their time and resources to community and other organizations dedicated to society-building. The 2017 Leader of the Year is Terry Elliott, the former head of Ampacet Canada and the current president of Toronto-based blow molder and injection molder Scepter Manufacturing.