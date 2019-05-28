CPIA now accepting nominations for 2019 Leadership Awards

May 28, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Plastics Industry Leadership Awards.

CPIA’s Plastics Industry Leadership Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding individuals and companies for their commitment and dedication to the plastics industry.

Anyone can nominate a business or person or self-nominate. The nomination deadline is July 12, 2019.

CPIA is currently accepting nominations for awards in the following categories:

Leader of the Year Award: Designed to honour an individual who is widely recognized as having made important contributions to their businesses, to their communities and to the Canadian plastics industry. He or she will currently own or manage a successful and innovative business in the plastics sector. In addition, they contribute their time and resources to community and other organizations dedicated to society-building.

Plastics Industry Young Leader Award: This individual award is intended to showcase inspirational and dedicated young leaders (under 40) who demonstrate leadership in plastics businesses (running a company or division), innovation or technical leadership and/or sustainability efforts (corporate or community).

Canplast Award: Individuals who contribute their time, energy and expertise to improving the competitive and environmental performance of the Canadian plastics industry.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Individuals who have made outstanding achievements and contributed enduring legacies to the Canadian Plastics Industry and to the community at large. Nominees are widely recognized as industry leaders and builders perhaps now drawing to a close an illustrious career, or moving onto a new set of challenges and opportunities.

Innovator Award: Individuals or organizations who have contributed to the advancement of the Canadian plastics industry in the areas of materials, products, process/technology, or marketing/communications.

Sustainability Award: Individuals or organizations who have contributed to the sustainability of the Canadian plastics industry in an environmental, social or economic manner, including post-use plastics recovery.

Click on this link to nominate a person or company.

The awards will be given out during a presentation ceremony with industry colleagues at CPIA’s Awards Dinner, to be held on Oct. 2, 2019.