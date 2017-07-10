Engel opens new production hall in Austria for automotive supply

July 10, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to boost its involvement in the automotive industry, processing machinery maker Engel Holding GmbH has opened a new 41,000-square-meter production hall at its St. Valentin, Austria manufacturing facility.

In a statement, Schwertberg, Austria-based Engel said it has added the extra space at its Center for Lightweight Composite Technologies, which works to speed up introduction of new technologies on the market.

The official opening of the new hall took place during the two-day Engel trendscaut 2017 conference at the end of June, which was attended by 500 automotive industry leaders.

“Investment in our large-scale machine manufacturing plant reflects the growing demand above all from the auto industry,” said Franz Füreder, vice president of the Automotive Business Unit at Engel Austria. “It means that we will be able to make new developments available even faster than before.”

In the statement, Engel said that it also plans to build a new office building and an even bigger customer technology center at the St. Valentin site. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2017, Engel said, and “more space will also be created for the Center for Lightweight Composite Technologies.”