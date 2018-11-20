CCL Industries makes three bolt-on acquisitions

November 20, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Toronto-based specialty label and packaging supplier CCL Industries Inc. is acquiring a trio of companies – two privately held label converters and a specialist technology company producing high bond pressure sensitive tapes.

CCL has agreed to buy the assets of Unilogo, based near Warsaw, Poland, a supplier of digitally printed, pressure sensitive and sleeve labels for consumer products customers, for $10.7 million. The transaction is expected to close in late December 2018.

Second, CCL is acquiring Hinsitsu Screen (Vietnam) Co. Ltd., based in Hanoi, with a second manufacturing operation in Ho Chi Minh City. Hinsitsu is described as a leading supplier of durable and tamper evident labels and graphic overlays for the electronics industry in Vietnam. The purchase price is $12.4 million, with closing planned for early January 2019.

Finally, CCL is buying Netherlands-based Olympic Holding B.V. and its related subsidiaries for $13.5 million. Olympic is a privately held, start-up technology company with a proprietary, patented process to produce high bond, acrylic foam tapes without the use of solvents for applications in the automotive, electronics and construction industries. The closing date for the sale is early January 2019.

CCL employs approximately 20,000 people operating 168 production facilities in 40 countries. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Toronto, it has a corporate office in Framingham, Mass. The company is one of the world’s largest converters of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare and chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.