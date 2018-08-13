Invista to build $1 billion adiponitrile plant in China

August 13, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Materials supplier Invista plans to invest more than US$1 billion to build a new adiponitrile (ADN) plant at a still-to-be-determined location in China.

In a statement, Wichita, Kan.-based Invista said it hopes to begin construction of the new plant, which would have more than 300,000 metric tons per year of annual capacity, in 2020.

Engineering work for the plant is already under, Invista also said, and the startup date is set for 2023.

In a related move, Invista Intermediates vice president Kyle Redinger has accepted a newly created role dedicated to meeting China’s long-term needs for ADN through capital investments, asset development and commercial arrangements.

“Given China’s strong demand for ADN and its commitment to advanced, energy-efficient technologies, Invista’s butadiene-based ADN is the best choice for capital investment in the region,” he said in the release. “The last world-scale plant was constructed more than 35 years ago, so this is a special time for the industry.”