ExxonMobil investing $2 billion to expand Texas chemical plant

May 8, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Chemical maker ExxonMobil is investing US$2 billion to expand its Baytown, Texas chemical plant, which is already said to be the largest integrated petrochemical complex in the U.S.

The expansion, expected to start up in 2022, includes a new Vistamaxx performance polymer unit, which produces products that offer higher levels of elasticity, softness and flexibility, attributes that contribute to a reduction in materials used and increased performance in everyday products.

The new unit will produce about 400,000 tons of Vistamaxx polymers a year. The project will also enable ExxonMobil to enter the linear alpha olefins market. Linear alpha olefins are used in numerous applications, including high-performing engine and industrial oils, waxes and building blocks for surfactants, polyethylene plastic for packaging, and other specialty chemicals. The new unit will produce about 350,000 tons of linear alpha olefins a year.

“Our Baytown chemical expansion will put us in a solid position to maximize the value of increased Permian Basin production and will deliver higher-demand, higher-value products produced at our Gulf Coast refining and chemical facilities,” said Woods. “Global demand for chemicals is expected to be greater than energy demand growth and GDP growth over the next 20 years,” Darren Woods, ExxonMobil chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Founded in 1919, ExxonMobil’s Baytown complex is located about 25 miles east of Houston. The facility includes a refinery, chemical plant, olefins plant, plastics plant, and global technology centre.