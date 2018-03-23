Six workers killed in Czech chemical plant explosion

March 23, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

An explosion at a chemical and plastics processing plant in the Czech Republic has killed six people and injured two.

As reported by the Associated Press, the explosion occurred on March 22 inside a plant located in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of the capital Prague. Unipetrol, a Czech oil processor and plastics producer, said the blast took place inside one of the storage tanks for fuels and additives in its refinery.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, the AP report said.

Regional firefighters confirmed that six people were killed and that two injured people were sent to hospitals. Spokesman Petr Svoboda said there was no danger of further explosions at the site.

Petr Holecek, the town’s mayor, told Czech public television a tank with an unspecified substance exploded. Speaking from the site of the explosion, Holecek also said he believed there was no danger to the town.

No dangerous substances have leaked out, according to police spokeswoman Marketa Jonova.