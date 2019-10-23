Braskem moves deeper into recycling with new polypropylene pellets

October 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Polyolefin and biopolymer producer Braskem has now launched its new “I’m green” recycled polypropylene (PP), the company’s first 100 per cent recycled plastic pellets.

Feedstock for the Brazil-based company’s I’m green PP is derived from polypropylene twine typically used for hay bales in the agricultural sector, which would otherwise be directed to landfills after use. “In redirecting these polypropylene twine waste streams from landfills, the twine is reused as a raw material offering a circular source of feedstock with consistent material characteristics,” Braskem said. “The twine is processed, dyed black for product color uniformity, and then tested for purity and quality. The resulting sustainably focused homopolymer polypropylene pellets are well suited for use in compounding and packaging applications including uses in automotive, housewares and consumer goods.”

“In launching Braskem America’s first ever 100 per cent post-consumer recycled product, we are working closely with our partners to create innovative new solutions to promote the Circular Economy,” Braskem CEO Mark Nikolich said. “Our new I’m green recycled polypropylene utilizes plastic destined for landfills to produce new alternative materials for manufacturing. This will create improved sustainable solutions for clients, consumers and the environment.”

I’m green recycled PP has properties similar or as good as virgin PP, Nikolich added.

Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Braskem produces over 20 million tons of plastic and chemical products each year. A U.S. subsidiary, Philadelphia-based Braskem America, has six virgin PP production plants across the U.S.