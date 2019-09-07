September 05 - September 07, 2019

No.1000 Xingang Rd (E) Haizhu District Guangzhou China

UTECH Asia will take place at the Poly World Trade Centre Expo in Guangzhou, China, September 5 – 7, 2019. Organized by Crain Communications Ltd., Minmetals Corporation and the Chinese Polyurethane Industry Association (CPUIA), UTECH Asia and PU China are the most established annual events for the polyurethanes market in the region.

China benefits from many clusters within the Polyurethane Industry. Both cities are idea for reaching large groups of diverse attendees throughout China. Our last event in Guangzhou attracted more than 200 exhibitors and 8,000 attendees over 3 days, setting a first-day record of over 4,500.

