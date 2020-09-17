September 16 - September 17, 2020

Rennweg 16, 1030 Wien, Austria

The Plastics Recycling Technology takes place in Austria for its 3rd edition. Now more than ever, the pressure is on to recycle more plastics and to add value to reclaimed materials. Plastics Recycling Technology 2020 examines the latest technologies for increasing the volume of plastics being recycled and explores ways to improve the quality of reclaimed materials so that they can be used in higher value applications. Leading experts come together to discuss advances in plastics recycling systems, from sorting and cleaning through to compounding and pelletization. They also examine developments in additives for boosting the properties, appearance, compatibility and processability of recycled plastics.

