×
Subscribe
News
Features
Events
CanPlastics TV
Buyers Guide
Resin Prices
Plastiques et Moules
Contacts
Advertise
Topics
Automotive
Canadian Plastics
Construction
Economy
Environment
Materials
Moldmaking
Packaging
Plastics Processes
Research & Development
Suppliers/People
Sustainability
Digital Edition
View Digital Edition
Browse Print Archives
Subscribe
Event
PAC Annual Spring Golf Tournament East Coast
September 14, 2018
1 Tee Time Dr, Moncton, NB E1G 5M2
Packaging professionals from all across the packaging value chain, are invited to come out to enjoy a fun day of golf and networking!
Visit event's website
http://pac.ca/Events/Index.cfm
Print this page
Tweet
Related
CAMM golf tournament rescheduled for June 27
Cereplast opens office on East Coast
Industry golf tournaments are coming up!
Industry golf tournaments are approaching…
PAC Annual Spring Golf Tournament Quebec