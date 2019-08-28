Event
Chemical Coaters Association International’s Powder Coating & Curing Processes Seminar
August 27 - August 28, 2019
744 County Highway 87N
Building 7B
Calera, Alabama 35040
United States
The Chemical Coaters Association International, The Industrial Heating Equipment Association and Products Finishing have partnered to provide a 1 ½ day seminar that includes technical presentations on the powder coating process from start to finish, along with valuable information on curing methods and applications for the powder coating industry.
https://www.ccaiweb.com/event/PCCAug19
