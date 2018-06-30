June 28 - June 30, 2018

Landgrafenstraße 4, 10787 Berlin, Germany

Biopolymer Congress 2018 offers a fantastic opportunity to meet and make new contacts in the field of Bio materials, Polymer Science and engineering, by providing collaboration spaces and break-out rooms with tea and lunch for delegates between sessions with invaluable networking time for you. It allows delegates to have issues addressed on Bio materials by recognized global experts who are up to date with the latest developments in the Bio materials field and provide information on new techniques and technologies. This International Biopolymer Materials conference will feature renowned keynote speakers, plenary speeches, young research forum, poster presentations, technical workshops and career guidance sessions.

