Skilled Trades Ontario launches ‘Resource Hub’

The Hub will make it easier for experts and the public to gain insight into the opportunities available in the province’s skilled trades.

In a bid to make it easier to access services and information about the skilled trades, Skilled Trades Ontario (STO) has launched a new online information centre.

The STO Resource Hub features newly published trade reports, a directory of links as well as other skilled trades related resources and research.

“This new service will be a go-to source for anyone interested in learning more about the trades in our province,”said Melissa Young, STO’s CEO and Registrar.“Our mission at STO is to streamline services and make it easier to learn more about how the skilled trades operate in our province.”

STO recently published more than 50 Red Seal trade reports offering insights into trade characteristics, educational pathways, workforce demographics and current labour market conditions. In the coming months, additional research and assets will be added to the Hub.

Additionally, in a move to boost transparency and accessibility in the skilled trades sector, STO has also unveiled what it calls “a comprehensive inventory” of updated training and curriculum standards. The lists outline new standards for Ontario’s skilled trades that have been developed since the agency’s launch.

Going forward, STO will release a list of updated standards regularly on its website. View the new Resource Hub webpage now at skilledtradesontario.ca/resource-hub/