Alpha Poly completes installation of W&H Miraflex II 10-colour press

January 15, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Brampton, Ont.-based flexible packaging manufacturer Alpha Poly Corp. has completed the installation of a new Windmoeller & Hoelscher Miraflex II 10-colour press.

The family-owned firm held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 21 to officially launch the new machine.

Founded in 1989 by the Kerrigan family as Alpha Polybag to manufacture PE bags for industrial sectors, the company has been expanding its size and scope ever since. In 2000 it acquired KCL Promotional Packaging from a U.S. firm, which gave it access to the flexographic printing market. Within the past 10 years, Alpha Poly has undertaken a $3.5 million expansion that added a 20,000-square-foot warehouse to its existing 30,000 square feet of floor space; purchased a range of new equipment to support expanding business, including a Miraflex AM 8 flexographic press from Windmoeller & Hoelscher, a new laminator from Nordmeccanica SpA, and a slitter from Deacro Industries Ltd.; won a Silver award in the Flexible Packaging category in the 2013 PAC Packaging Competition for its graphic design, structural design, and printing of Downey Potato Farm bags; and bought and merged with lithographic printer Miki Printing of Acton, Ont., in 2015.

The company now makes flexible packaging for a wide range of industries including food service, pet care, and lawn and garden bags; offers flexographic printing and in-house design capabilities along with converting and laminating; and produces printed roll stock, stock printed bags, resealable zipper bags, and boutique bags. It has customers in Canada, the U.S., and international markets.