Ontario auto parts molder Vuteq Canada making big investment

Tier 1 automotive parts molder Vuteq Canada Inc. is receiving $5 million in funding from the Ontario government as part of a $40-million investment to expand its manufacturing plant in Woodstock, Ont.

In a June 10 news release, Ontario government officials said that Vuteq Canada will be investing in injection molding machines, collaborative robots, and camera systems using artificial intelligence. The $5 million in funding is being supplied through Ontario’s Regional Development Program (RDP), and the project will create 145 new jobs.

“Our team is very excited about our recent investment in our building and equipment in Woodstock. This investment will allow us to add manufacturing capacity and improve efficiency,” said Vuteq Canada president Ezio Andreola. “The much-appreciated RDP funding support provided by the provincial government will enable us to fast track the implementation of advanced technology and equipment for even further efficiency gains.”

Vuteq Canada specializes in automotive interior and exterior parts, interior trim, glass assembly, vacuum forming, and custom assembly. The company was founded in 1988 and is IATF 16949-2016 and ISO14001 Registered, and its customers include Toyota Motor Manufacturing Co. and General Motors Canada.