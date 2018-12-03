Magna launches new global automotive design competition

December 3, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. is launching a new global automotive design competition that calls for entries from students around the world.

Larry Erickson, global director of the Magna Exteriors Design Group, introduced the inaugural Global Bold Perspective Award at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

“We are always looking ahead to understand how innovations in materials, surfaces and technology can influence future automotive design and help automakers achieve their design goals,” Erickson said. “Over the years, we’ve witnessed students generating designs with features and shapes that challenge conventional methods of styling and assembling automobiles. Creating a venue for them to share their future vision of where automotive exterior design could be headed, inspires us to be more bold in our innovations for our customers.”

The Global Bold Perspective Award will feature finalists from North America, Europe, and China. Winning designers from each region will win a cash prize and a trip to the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The top winner, who will receive an additional cash prize, will be announced at the 2019 Car Design News LA Forum.

Complete details about submissions, criteria and timelines are available at this link.

Magna is headquartered in Aurora, Ont.