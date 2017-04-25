Engel appoints new CFO

April 25, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Austria-based processing machinery maker Engel Holding GmbH has named Markus Richter as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

The appointment will be effective May 1.

Richter has more than 25 years of experience in commercial management roles in globally successful companies in the industrial, energy, transportation and personnel services sectors. As CFO at Engel, he will be responsible for finance, human resources and IT areas and will head the operational business of the group together with CEO Stefan Engleder, Christoph Steger, chief sales officer, and Joachim Metzmacher, chief production officer.

Engel’s precious CFO Klaus Siegmund left the firm in March in agreement with the supervisory board of the Engel Group.