battenfeld-cincinnati USA appoints new president & CEO

Extrusion machinery manufacturer battenfeld-cincinnati USA has a new president and CEO.

The McPherson, Kan.-based company has appointed Paul Godwin to the position.

Godwin started his career with Dow Chemical in 1979 and held professional assignments with Bayer, HPM and Maag prior to joining battenfeld-cincinnati USA, where he led sales and marketing and, most recently, the engineering department.

“Paul is an industry insider and has been with battenfeld-cincinnati USA for almost two decades,” Gerold Schley, CEO of the battenfeld-cincinnati group, said in a statement “His in-depth experience ideally positions him to advance battenfeld-cincinnati’s commitment to equipping customers with the technologies, services and expert support they need to succeed in today’s demanding marketplace.”

Founded in 1977, battenfeld-cincinnati USA is part of the global battenfeld-cincinnati group of companies. The firm manufactures extruders and tooling as well as providing engineering and service for PO and PVC pipe and profile extrusion lines.