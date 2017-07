In 2017 the Polyurethanes Automotive Conference will form an essential part of the UTECH calendar and will take place at the Hotel Novotel, Amsterdam City, The Netherlands on the 12 – 13 October. The Conference will address: Automotive industry trends and their impact on polyurethanes

Fuel efficiency/emissions and lightweighting opportunities with polyurethane

Sustainable technology and greener automotive solutions in flexible applications

Growing the market for automotive polyurethane composites

Improving performance, and customer satisfaction while meeting future emission targets

How to convince automotive firms to change from existing materials to polyurethane for traditional components Companies Speaking Include: BASF, Dow Automotive, Milliken, Croda, Chromaflo Technologies, JVIS, Elevance and Jiahua Chemicals