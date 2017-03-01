|This three-day event brings together suppliers of packaging innovations for food, beverage, pharmaceutical/medical device, cosmetic/personal care, chemical/household and other packaged goods that serve companies of all sizes. Its location in Philadelphia places PACK EXPO East within 200 miles of one-third of U.S. consumer packaged goods companies.
|Event highlights:
|– 400 exhibiting companies
– 100,000 net square feet of exhibit space
– Free education from industry experts at Innovation Stage
– Two-day Healthcare Packaging and Processing Conference (Feb. 27 and 28)