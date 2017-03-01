Canadian Plastics

PACK EXPO East


February 27 - March 01, 2017
1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA



This three-day event brings together suppliers of packaging innovations for food, beverage, pharmaceutical/medical device, cosmetic/personal care, chemical/household and other packaged goods that serve companies of all sizes. Its location in Philadelphia places PACK EXPO East within 200 miles of one-third of U.S. consumer packaged goods companies.
Event highlights:
– 400 exhibiting companies
– 100,000 net square feet of exhibit space
– Free education from industry experts at Innovation Stage
– Two-day Healthcare Packaging and Processing Conference (Feb. 27 and 28)
Visit event's website
http://www.packexpoeast.com/


