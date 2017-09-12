PAC Central Region Fall Golf Tournament

September 12, 2017

523 Carlisle Road Carlisle, ON L0R 1H0

Join your fellow industry members at the Carlisle Golf Club on September 12th, for PAC’s annual fall golf tournament. Network with other industry leaders, colleagues and customers alike!

Carlisle Golf & Country Club designed by Architect Ted Baker is a collection of 27 of the finest, most interesting golf holes in the region. With their three nines and various tee deck options they are able to cater to golfers of all abilities, as is proven by our awards in both Canada’s Golf Course Ranking Magazine (Gold Medal, 1995) and Score Magazine (one of the top 18 women friendly courses in Canada). With their meticulously maintained golf course and the tradition of superior service and outstanding hospitality that goes with the KaneffGolf name, Carlisle is assured to please each and every customer.

Throughout the years the golf club has become renowned for not only its golf but also our exquisite banquet buffets that have become accustomed to the many events they cater to over the years.

