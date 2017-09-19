Ford cuts production at five North American plants

September 19, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Automaker Ford Motor Company is cutting production at five North American assembly plants through the rest of this year as U.S. demand for new vehicles slips due to lower gas prices.

The production cuts will not take place at any of Ford’s Canadian plants.

Ford plans a three-week shutdown at its Cuautitlan, Mexico, plant, which makes the Fiesta subcompact, and a two-week shutdown at its Hermosillo, Mexico, plant, which makes the Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans.

In the U.S., Ford plans a two-week shutdown at its Flat Rock plant, which makes the Mustang and Lincoln Continental, and a one-week shutdown at its Michigan Assembly Plant, which makes the Focus and C-Max small cars. It will also halt Transit van production at its Kansas City, Missouri, plant for two weeks.

Ford’s U.S. sales fell by four per cent through August 2017 compared to the same period a year ago. Total industry sales were down by three per cent.