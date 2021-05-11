Canadian Plastics

New CEO for recycling systems maker Tomra

The Norway-based firm has named Tove Andersen as its new president and CEO, replacing outgoing head Stefan Ranstrand.

Women in Manufacturing

Tove Andersen. Photo Credit: Tomra Systems ASA

Recycling technology supplier Tomra Systems ASA is appointing Tove Andersen as its new president and CEO, replacing outgoing head Stefan Ranstrand.

In a May 10 news release, officials with Norway-based Tomra said that Anderson will assume her new role by November 1 this year at the latest.

Tove joins Tomra from global agricultural products and environmental protection agents provider Yara International, where she is currently executive vice president, Europe.

Tomra was founded in 1972, originally making and selling reverse vending machines (RVMs) for automated collection of used beverage containers. Today the company provides advanced collection and sorting systems that optimize resource recovery and minimize waste in the food, plastics, recycling, and mining industries.

