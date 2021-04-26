Keynote, speakers announced for Women in Manufacturing

Canadian Plastics

Leaders and employees of every level – women and men – will find sessions of interest for an exploration of the importance of fostering and supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Women in Manufacturing

The agenda is set for Women in Manufacturing, our all-new event, and it’s shaping up to be an event you don’t want to miss.

Hosted by Manufacturing AUTOMATION, along with Canadian Manufacturing Online, PLANT, MRO, EP&T, Canadian Plastics, Canadian Packaging, Design Engineering, IPP&T, PrintAction, Frasers and Process West, this event features influencers in the Canadian manufacturing sector, as well as women who have trailblazed in their careers.

Leaders and employees of every level – women and men – will find sessions of interest as we explore the importance of fostering and supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Keynote speaker Rhonda Barnet, president and COO at AVIT Manufacturing and gender equity champion, kicks things off with a talk about flexibility in the manufacturing workforce.

Plus, we’ll have presentations from Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters and the Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing, and panel discussions with women in the skilled trades and women in leadership.

Our current list of speakers:

  • Rhonda Barnet, President & COO, AVIT Manufacturing
  • Kristle Bautista, Author, Course Director and HR Advisory, Magellan Aerospace Limited
  • Peng-Sang Cau, Vice-President Life Sciences, Emerging Markets & Symphoni, ATS Automation
  • France Daviault, Executive Director, Canadian Apprenticeship Forum
  • Shelley Fellows, Chair, Automate Canada
  • Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President, Build a Dream
  • Irene Sterian, President & CEO, REMAP Network, and Director, Technology & Innovation, Celestica
  • Diane Reko, Chief Executive Officer, Reko International
  • Brendan Sweeney, Managing Director, Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing
  • Antonia Wareham, Welder, Irving Shipbuilding

Join us May 13 at 1 pm ET – if you can’t make the live event, a recording will be sent to you, but only if you register.

See the full agenda and register for free!

Thanks to our sponsors

A big thank you to our generous sponsors SalesforceExcellence in Manufacturing ConsortiumIPEX, and Mouser Electronics for their support in making this event possible.

