CAMM, Automate Canada name Jeanine Lassaline-Berglund as new president

The Canadian Association of Moldmakers (CAMM) and Automate Canada have appointed Jeanine Lassaline-Berglund as their new president, tasked with overseeing operations of the two Windsor, Ont.-based organizations.

“A full-time president will allow the two associations to dig deeper when it comes to opportunities and create value for our members,” the groups said in a May 13 news release. “Jeanine is just the person we need while also being a mentor and a role model for women looking to enter the trades.”

Diane Deslippe, currently the executive director of CAMM, will be retiring in coming months.

CAMM was founded 40 years ago, and Automate Canada three years ago. The two groups have been working together since 2019.

“After an extensive and meticulous process, we are excited to work with someone of the calibre of Jeanine,” said CAMM board chair Jonathon Azzopardi. “She has what it takes to promote and advocate with passion but also with focus. As the two Associations move forward, Jeanine will rely on her background in manufacturing and the skills she has developed managing other industry organizations to help move us to the next level.”

Lassaline-Berglund brings over 30 years of work experience to the associations, having started her career in manufacturing in the skilled trades, rising through various positions in leadership and expanded responsibilities in operations. Among other companies, she’s worked at General Motors, Windsor Mold Group, W.E.T. Automotive Systems, and Aarkel Tool & Die.