British Plastics Federation names Karen Drinkwater as first female president

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) trade association has appointed Karen Drinkwater as its new president.

As the first female president of the BPF, she succeeds Martin Althorpe, who has held the role since 2019.

Drinkwater established Worcester, UK-based JSC Rotational with her husband in 2004, and the company joined the BPF in 2006. Between 2011 and 2015, she was chairperson of the BPF’s Rotational Molders Group. “During this time, she emphasised the need for the rotational molding industry to engage with young designers,” BPF officials said in a news release. “She provided key advice when the BPF ran the highly successful international ARMO conference in Nottingham in 2015, which showcased the latest rotational molding designs and saw the winners of the BPF-run ARMO student design competition announced.”

Since then, BPF officials said, Drinkwater has played an active role within the BPF’s council, having been elected vice president last year.

“It’s an honour to be elected as president of the BPF,” she said in the statement. “The plastics industry needs to keep highlighting how essential it is to society, how it is vital to so many industries, and how it plays a positive role in reducing carbon emissions as the UK strives to meet government-set emissions targets by 2035.”

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in London, the BPF has over 500 members from across the plastics industry supply chain, including polymer producers and suppliers, additives suppliers, recyclers, service providers, end users, plastics processors and equipment suppliers, representing over 80 per cent of the industry by turnover.