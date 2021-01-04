Single-use plastics ban takes effect in Mexico City

After a year of preparation, lawmakers in Mexico City have introduced a ban on single-use plastics.

In a statement, city authorities declared that “the commercialization, distribution and delivery of single-use plastic products is prohibited” as of Jan. 1, 2021.

The ban includes single-use containers, forks, straws, cotton swabs, disposable plastic cups, plastic stirrers, single-use coffee capsules, and balloons.

In a tweet sent out on Jan. 1, Mexico City’s environmental secretary said that “from today on Mexico City [is] without single-use plastics.”

As reported by numerous news outlets, Mexico City authorities have indicated that during the first months of the measure, no fines for violating the measure will be imposed, and that they will first focus on informing the city’s citizens.

Mexico City is one of the largest cities in the world, with a population of almost 9 million people.