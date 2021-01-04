Canadian Plastics

Single-use plastics ban takes effect in Mexico City

After more than a year of preparation, the ban on single-use containers, forks, straws and other common items took effect on Jan. 1.

January 4, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Sustainability

After a year of preparation, lawmakers in Mexico City have introduced a ban on single-use plastics.

In a statement, city authorities declared that “the commercialization, distribution and delivery of single-use plastic products is prohibited” as of Jan. 1, 2021.

The ban includes single-use containers, forks, straws, cotton swabs, disposable plastic cups, plastic stirrers, single-use coffee capsules, and balloons.

In a tweet sent out on Jan. 1, Mexico City’s environmental secretary said that “from today on Mexico City [is] without single-use plastics.”

As reported by numerous news outlets, Mexico City authorities have indicated that during the first months of the measure, no fines for violating the measure will be imposed, and that they will first focus on informing the city’s citizens.

Mexico City is one of the largest cities in the world, with a population of almost 9 million people.

Print this page

Related Stories
Mexico City passes ban on plastic bags, single-use utensils
Mexico City bans free plastic bags
Plastic bag ban approved by Los Angeles City Council
N.Y. City considers plastics bag surcharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*