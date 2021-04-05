Organization formed to combat Great Lakes plastic pollution

Chemical maker Dow Inc. is one of several industry firms involved in a new cross-border Canada-U.S. business group that’s developing a five-year plastics pollution plan for the Great Lakes.

Founded by the Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR), the Circular Great Lakes is a new regional initiative focused on identifying projects to tackle plastic pollution in this region.

“Plastic waste and pollution are serious issues in the Great Lakes,” Mark Fisher, president and CEO of CGLR, said in a March 31 news release. “Circular Great Lakes will be the catalyst for identifying the transformational projects, forming the partnerships, and mobilizing the public-private sector investments required to ensure this valuable material never becomes waste in this region, North America’s economic engine.”

Circular Great Lakes will work with partners including the Alliance to End Plastic Waste to develop a circular economy strategy for plastics in the region, setting the stage for targeted actions and partnerships over the next five years. “Priorities of the initiative include driving systemic changes necessary to close the loop for plastics in the region, shifting away from a linear, take-make-dispose economy, and materials management mindset,” the news release said.

In addition to Dow, founding corporate activation partners and funders of Circular Great Lakes include Charter Next Generation, Imperial, Pregis Corp., American Packaging Corp., and Rothmans Benson & Hedges.