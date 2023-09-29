Operation Clean Sweep adds third-party auditing

Two U.S. plastics industry groups are expanding their voluntary Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) pellet spill containment program by adding more rigorous third-party auditing covering, in a move the groups said will adds transparency to the program.

The Plastics Industry Association and the American Chemistry Council (ACC) launched OCS Blue Verification on Sept. 27, which adds a requirement for auditing of companies in the upper tier of the Operation Clean Sweep program, known as OCS Blue.

Operation Clean Sweep was founded by the Plastics Industry Association in 1991 and is managed in partnership with ACC’s Plastics Division. The industry-led program is dedicated to helping companies move toward zero plastic resin loss and is active in more than 60 countries worldwide. In a Sept. 27 news release, the two groups said that Operation Clean Sweep members in the U.S. “represent a diversity of the plastics value chain, ranging from companies making and distributing plastic, to transportation companies moving plastic, and processors manufacturing final products.”

“OCS Blue… ensures all OCS Blue members are held to rigorous management practices while working towards a future where all plastic remains in the circular economy,” Plastics Industry Association president Matt Seaholm said.

Advertisement

To become OCS Blue Verified, a facility must demonstrate that it has successfully implemented 29 required management practices ranging from robust risk assessments to comprehensive employee training and data reporting. OCS Blue Verification inspections will be conducted by trained and approved OCS Blue Verifiers that meet eligibility requirements. The first verification cycle extends through the end of 2025 and continues every three years moving forward, the groups said.