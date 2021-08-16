Nova names Sarah Marshall as new VP of sustainability

Calgary-based chemical supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. has promoted Sarah Marshall to the new role of vice president, sustainability, responsible for leading the company’s long-term environment, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

Marshall was most recently Nova’s director of sustainability; moving forward, Greg DeKunder, vice president polyethylene marketing, will lead this work to develop a plastics circular economy.

“Sarah is a widely recognized and well-respected leader in sustainability,” said John Thayer, Nova’s senior vice president sales and marketing. “Her passion, experience and results-oriented nature will be indispensable as we work to decarbonize our industry, strive for a zero plastic waste future, and create value for all our stakeholders.”

Marshall joined Nova in 1997, and has held a variety of roles since, including leader, products and catalysts R&D; and director, technical service and application development. She also led teams of scientists, engineers and technologists at Nova’s Centre for Applied Research and Centre for Performance Applications – the largest private research facilities in western Canada.

Marshall earned her Bachelor of Engineering degree at McGill University, Montreal, in 1997. She is a member of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada Plastics Division Leadership Council, and former Chair of the Canadian Plastics Industry Association.