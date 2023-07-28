Nominations open for the Plastics Hall of Fame

The deadline for nominating an individual for the Class of 2024 is Oct. 1, 2023.

Advertisement

Nominations are being accepted for new inductees into the Plastics Hall of Fame (PHF), which recognizes individuals for their lifetime of work, dedication, and achievements that have contributed to the growth and prominence of the plastics industry on a global scale.

Individuals can go to https://plasticshof.org/membership/nominations/ to submit up to three letters of recommendation. The deadline for entries for the Class of 2024 is Oct. 1, 2023. Living members of the PHF will vote on each nominee.

The PHF was founded in 1972, and started accepting international nominations in 2004. To date, the PHF has honoured 218 individuals from nine countries, including Canada.