Wulfers and Associates

P.O. Box 459, Milton, Ontario, L9T 4Z1, Canada
www.wulfers.ca

Year established: 1982
Number of employees: 4
Wulfers and Associates offers process and material handling equipment for the plastics industry. We are associated with some of the most reputable equipment manufacturers in the industry and with our 37 years of experience we have proven to be a reliable partner to our customers.

Represents

Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Louisville, KY
Dynamic Air, St. Paul, MN
Heyl Patterson Thermal Processing, Carnegie, PA
S. Howes, Silver Creek, NY
Sly Inc. , Strongsville, OH
Sandvik Heating Technologies, Kanthal Division, Amherst, NY

