Year established: 1982
Number of employees: 4
Dynamic Air, St. Paul, MN
Heyl Patterson Thermal Processing, Carnegie, PA
S. Howes, Silver Creek, NY
Sly Inc. , Strongsville, OH
Sandvik Heating Technologies, Kanthal Division, Amherst, NY
Wulfers and AssociatesP.O. Box 459, Milton, Ontario, L9T 4Z1, Canada www.wulfers.ca
Description
Wulfers and Associates offers process and material handling equipment for the plastics industry. We are associated with some of the most reputable equipment manufacturers in the industry and with our 37 years of experience we have proven to be a reliable partner to our customers.
Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Louisville, KY
- Blenders (For Raw Materials)
- Bulk Handling Equipment (For Raw Materials)
- Conveyors For Raw Materials: Auger
- Conveyors For Raw Materials: Bulk Systems
- Custom Machinery - Fabricating
- Custom Machinery - Processing
- Dryers: Hot Air
- Dryers: Other Types Of Dryers
- Dust Collection Systems
- Feeders For Finished Plastic Parts (Rotary & Vibratory Parts Feeders)
- Mixing Equipment: High Intensity Mixers
- Mixing Equipment: Other
- Mixing Equipment: Static Mixers
