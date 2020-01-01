THY Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd. No.107, Zhongzheng Rd., Puyan Village, Puyan Township, Changhua, 51642, Taiwan www.thy-precision.com



Year established: 2010

THY Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd. is a company focus on all aspects of the precision plastic micro injection molding, precision plastic injection mold manufacturing, and precision CNC parts machining, such as Medical components, Optical Industries, Consumer electronics components, Precision automotive / bicycle Parts, Telecommunications, Micro-components, etc. More than 15,000 square meters, the factory is spacious, including one clean room / dust-free room (class 10,000) to provide high class products to our customers.

