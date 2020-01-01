Buyers Guide

THY Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

No.107, Zhongzheng Rd., Puyan Village, Puyan Township, Changhua, 51642, Taiwan
www.thy-precision.com

Year established: 2010
Number of employees: 100
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

THY Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd. is a company focus on all aspects of the precision plastic micro injection molding, precision plastic injection mold manufacturing, and precision CNC parts machining, such as Medical components, Optical Industries, Consumer electronics components, Precision automotive / bicycle Parts, Telecommunications, Micro-components, etc. More than 15,000 square meters, the factory is spacious, including one clean room / dust-free room (class 10,000) to provide high class products to our customers.

Quality ISO

ISO 9001
ISO 13485
ISO 14001
REACH
TAF
RoHS
IAF

Map


Machinery & Equipment Categories



Moldmaking Categories



Print this page