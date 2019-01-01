Buyers Guide
Year established: 1989
Number of employees: 600
Spetztekhosnastka Ltd., Ukraine. Web: www.d-sto.com
ISO 22000
ISO 9001
ISO 13485
Print this page
Spetztekhosnastka Ltd.122, Vasylievska street, Kamianske, Dnepropetrovsk, 51921, Ukraine www.d-sto.com
Year established: 1989
Number of employees: 600
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ
Buyers Guide Section
Description
Spetztekhosnastka Ltd., Ukraine. Web: www.d-sto.com
Private company. Established in 1989.
Several business areas:
1) injection molds
Plastic injection molds, 2K molds, insert-molding. Delivered all over the world (Israel, USA, Belgium, Germany, Mexico, China, Czech Republic, Hungary and others). The biggest share is in automotive injection molds.
2) Thin-wall packaging production under Vital Plast name – https://vitalplast.com/en/
Biggest producer of thin-wall packaging in Ukraine. Paint and food industries.
3) Tier2 supplier for automotive. Supplies to Belgium, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Israel, Mexico.
IATF 16949, ISO 22000, ISO 9001.
Quality ISOIATF 16949
ISO 22000
ISO 9001
ISO 13485
Map
Mold Tool & Dies Categories
Moldmaking Categories
Processes & Products Categories
- Automotive Aftermarket Accessories
- Automotive Parts, Under-the-Hood
- Battery Cases
- Clothes Hangers
- Containers, Aerosol
- Containers, Food Storage
- Containers, Thin-wall
- Cups, Disposable
- Custom Injection Molding
- Injection Molding, Small Machine (100 Tons Or Less)
- Injection Molding, Thermoplastics
- Injection/Compression Molding
- Insert Molding
- Lids, Cup
- Pails, Household
- Valves & Components
Print this page