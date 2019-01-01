Spetztekhosnastka Ltd. 122, Vasylievska street, Kamianske, Dnepropetrovsk, 51921, Ukraine www.d-sto.com



Year established: 1989

Number of employees: 600 Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Spetztekhosnastka Ltd., Ukraine. Web: www.d-sto.com

Private company. Established in 1989.

Several business areas:

1) injection molds

Plastic injection molds, 2K molds, insert-molding. Delivered all over the world (Israel, USA, Belgium, Germany, Mexico, China, Czech Republic, Hungary and others). The biggest share is in automotive injection molds.

2) Thin-wall packaging production under Vital Plast name – https://vitalplast.com/en/

Biggest producer of thin-wall packaging in Ukraine. Paint and food industries.

3) Tier2 supplier for automotive. Supplies to Belgium, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Israel, Mexico.

IATF 16949, ISO 22000, ISO 9001.

Quality ISO

Map

Mold Tool & Dies Categories

Moldmaking Categories

Processes & Products Categories

IATF 16949ISO 22000ISO 9001ISO 13485