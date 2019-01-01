Buyers Guide

Spetztekhosnastka Ltd.

122, Vasylievska street, Kamianske, Dnepropetrovsk, 51921, Ukraine
www.d-sto.com

Year established: 1989
Number of employees: 600
Several business areas:
1) injection molds
Plastic injection molds, 2K molds, insert-molding. Delivered all over the world (Israel, USA, Belgium, Germany, Mexico, China, Czech Republic, Hungary and others). The biggest share is in automotive injection molds.
2) Thin-wall packaging production under Vital Plast name – https://vitalplast.com/en/
Biggest producer of thin-wall packaging in Ukraine. Paint and food industries.
3) Tier2 supplier for automotive. Supplies to Belgium, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Israel, Mexico.
IATF 16949, ISO 22000, ISO 9001.

Quality ISO

IATF 16949
ISO 22000
ISO 9001
ISO 13485

