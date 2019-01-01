RECAN POLYMERS 17 DAIRYMAID ROAD, BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, L6X5P6, CANADA

Year established: 2009

Number of employees: 1 Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Ongoing supply of post industrial scrap, repro, regrinds especially in LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PET, ABS. Source for PTO bags & liners, furniture bags and Polytubing.

Sales Offices

Represents

Represented by

Quality ISO

Map

Raw Materials Categories

RECAN POLYMERS, BRAMPTON, ONTARIORECAN POLYMERS, BRAMPTON, ONTARIORECAN POLYMERS, BRAMPTON, ONTARIONA