Buyers Guide

RECAN POLYMERS

17 DAIRYMAID ROAD, BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, L6X5P6, CANADA

Year established: 2009
Number of employees: 1
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Ongoing supply of post industrial scrap, repro, regrinds especially in LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PET, ABS. Source for PTO bags & liners, furniture bags and Polytubing.

Sales Offices

RECAN POLYMERS, BRAMPTON, ONTARIO

Represents

RECAN POLYMERS, BRAMPTON, ONTARIO

Represented by

RECAN POLYMERS, BRAMPTON, ONTARIO

Quality ISO

NA

Map


Raw Materials Categories



Print this page