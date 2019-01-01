Buyers Guide
Year established: 2009
Number of employees: 1
RECAN POLYMERS17 DAIRYMAID ROAD, BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, L6X5P6, CANADA
Ongoing supply of post industrial scrap, repro, regrinds especially in LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PET, ABS. Source for PTO bags & liners, furniture bags and Polytubing.
RECAN POLYMERS, BRAMPTON, ONTARIO
Quality ISONA
