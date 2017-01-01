Plastiques Sirius

Buyers Guide
Buyers Guide Section
Description
Precision and customized plastic parts for multiple types of industries demanding very high standards of quality control. Industrial parts, specialty packaging, products for aeronautic workshops and other industries. We offer custom plastic fabrication, injection molding, vacuum thermoforming, CNC and machining centers, die cutting, tooling and specialty molds, industrial sewing and other technologies and services.
Quality ISO
9001
Map
Processes & Products Categories
- Advertising Specialties
- Automotive Aftermarket Accessories
- Bags, Industrial Shipping Sacks
- Boxes
- Brackets
- Buckles
- Bushings
- Business Machine Housings & Components
- Canisters
- Caps & Closures
- Computer Components & Peripherals
- Connectors, Electrical
- Containers, Biodegradable
- Containers, Compostable
- Containers, Household Storage
- Containers, Industrial Shipping
- Containers, Single Service Industry
- Crates, Other
- Dispensers, Other
- Electrical Boxes, Construction
- Electronics
- Fasteners, Plastic
- Fishing Equipment, Bait Boxes
- Flower Pots
- Frames, Other
- Gears
- Handles & Knobs
- Identification Tags
- Injection Molding, Small Machine (100 Tons Or Less)
- Injection Molding, Thermoplastics
- Injection Molding, Water Assisted
- Injection/Compression Molding
- Insert Molding
- Lids, Other
- Marine, Battery Cases
- Marine, Fittings
- Marine, Other
- Pails, Household
- Pails, Industrial Shipping
- Plastic Lumber
- Plugs
- Scrapers, Windshield
- Scrubbers
- Seals
- Shelving
- Shoe Horns
- Signs
- Transportation Components, Non-Automotive
- Valves & Components
- Vials, Packaging
- Yarns
Print this page