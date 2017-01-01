Canadian Plastics

Plastiques Sirius

3106 5th Av, Rawdon, QC, L0K 1S0, Canada
www.plastiquesirius.com
Precision and customized plastic parts for multiple types of industries demanding very high standards of quality control. Industrial parts, specialty packaging, products for aeronautic workshops and other industries. We offer custom plastic fabrication, injection molding, vacuum thermoforming, CNC and machining centers, die cutting, tooling and specialty molds, industrial sewing and other technologies and services.

Quality ISO

9001

