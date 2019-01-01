Buyers Guide
Year established: 1925
Number of employees: 133
Palmer Holland, Inc.25000 Country Club Boulevard Suite 444, North Olmsted, Ohio, 44070, United States www.palmerholland.com
Description
Established in 1925 as Palmer Supplies Company, today Palmer Holland is a North American specialty chemical and ingredient distributor of raw materials headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with 40+ account managers and ingredient consultants stationed across the United States. Palmer Holland has a dedicated plastics sales force with its thumb on the pulse of the market to make sure you are ready to anticipate trends and meet demand. We are prepared to help you find the correct specialty additives in the compounding, composites, film/packaging, rubber, color, and wire & cable core markets to help grow your business.
Quality ISO9001:2015
Raw Materials Categories
- Acrylic Resins
- Adhesives And Cements
- Biocides
- Bulk Molding Compounds
- Catalysts
- Coating & Paints
- Colour Dispersions
- Crosslinking Agents
- Curing Agents
- Defoamers
- Epoxy Resins
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
- Flame Retardants, Brominated Organics
- Flame Retardants, Chlorinated Organics
- Flame Retardants, Other
- Impact Modifiers, ABS
- Impact Modifiers, Acrylics
- Impact Modifiers, EVA
- Impact Modifiers, MBS/MABS
- Isocyanates
- Microspheres, Ceramic
- Microspheres, Hollow Glass
- Microspheres, Solid Glass
- Mold Release Agents
- Phenolic Resins
- Pigments, Chrome Yellow
- Pigments, Iron Oxide
- Pigments, Titanium Dioxide
- Polyvinyl Acetate
- Purging Compounds
- Resins and Compounds
- Silicas And Silicates
- Slip Agents
- Thixotropes
- UV Stabilizers, Hindered Amines
- UV Stabilizers, Other
- Waxes
